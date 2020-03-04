Please don’t get your coronavirus news from people on Facebook or from random e-mail forwards.
Those are great places for pictures and videos of dogs welcoming home their owners who have been deployed on military service, or for cats knocking things off of shelves.
They are not a substitute for actual fact-based and science-based coverage of this outbreak that has killed more than 3,000 across the globe — including nine in the United States — with cases still climbing.
With its proximity to San Antonio, where officials let a person out of quarantine who went to a local mall before testing positive for the virus and re-entering quarantine, New Braunfels can’t afford to ignore the issue.
It also can’t afford to be caught up in panic and fear that have had other areas of the country buying up bottled water, hand sanitizer, face masks and toilet paper in a frenzy.
The health concerns are real but they need to be informed by reality and not the type of fearmongering and rumors that can fester and grow in online communities.
The Herald-Zeitung will always cover any local response and will use the Associated Press and The Texas Tribune to continue to offer coverage from around the state, country and world.
When looking for stories online, look at those from well-established outlets to help inform your perspective. A scammer looking to earn a quick buck with scary headlines that aren’t rooted in reality can set up shop in less than an hour — and people sharing that garbage can quickly crowd out the legitimate andd important news.
Stay informed with real news and wash your hands.
