It’s not enough to not be racist.

It was an ugly thing. Short. To the point. It used words to describe Hispanic people and black people that we all know, but all decent people hate. It used words we won’t print, words that sink to the pit of your stomach and gnaw at you, words chained to the darkest chapters of our history — all in an unsigned e-mail to complain about the state of a park in Comal County.
If that makes you angry, good. You should be.
For those of you who think racism is a thing of the past, overblown or not a local issue, think again.
While this was more egregious than most, the sad reality is that this is what some of your friends and neighbors think.
There was the local woman who called upset because there were people around her at Whataburger that she thought shouldn’t be there and that they were probably illegal “because they don’t look like me.”
We’ve had the “We can’t live with them, they need to go back to Africa” call, and any conversation that begins with the words, “I’m not racist but...” is only going to go somewhere racist.
We say this not as a way of saying that New Braunfels is overrun by racists. It’s not, and you don’t have to look far to find evidence of that fact. But it should serve as a vivid reminder — perhaps a sorely needed reminder — to people that they are out there.
You might not see it. You might not encounter it. That’s not terribly surprising if you’re white. Why would it be directed at you?
But just like a person at a buffet shouldn’t forget that hunger exists, a person who doesn’t experience discrimination shouldn’t be lulled into thinking that nobody does.
This isn’t a problem that you can just ignore. People of color can’t. Chances are some of these racists make hiring decisions for businesses. They have rental properties. They decide who gets goods and services. And as we’ve seen recently around the country, they often decide who gets the cops called on them.
It’s not enough to stand on the sidelines or say things like “All Lives Matter” when people of color are telling you that society inherently values their lives less.
It’s not enough to say that you’re not racist.
It’s not enough to not be racist.
We have to do more to try and create a world that is better for our children and grandchildren — no matter the color of their skin.
We have to call out racism, stand against it and demand more from one another — even if those others are our neighbors, friends and family.
To do less is to accept that it’s OK if life is more uncomfortable and more dangerous for someone else because of the color of their skin.
We should never accept that.
