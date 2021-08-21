I am here to express my concerns about the lack of COVID safety measures in Comal ISD to start the new school year. I am especially worried for our students in elementary school who cannot yet get vaccinated and our special education students with developmental delays, intellectual disabilities, or other health impairments that make it difficult for them to wear masks consistently and their disabilities potentially make them more at risk for a severe case of COVID.
Saying we will practice “personal responsibility” as a deterrent is meaningless when talking about young children and students with disabilities. These kids depend on the adults around them making good decisions to keep them safe. But without mandates and safety rules in place how can we guarantee all adults will?
