Dib Waldrip (i)
I’m Judge Dib Waldrip — I’m a true Texas conservative believing in God, country and family. Born and raised on a Comal County ranch, I learned respect for authority — God first, live within one’s means — earn it first, and love fellow man — family first. My mother taught high school, and my father was a veterinarian. My wife and I have four children. We enjoy raising livestock, outdoors, scouting and team sports. We attend Oakwood Church and are active in Young Life Christian ministries.
After graduating NBHS, I earned a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture at Texas A&M and became a New Braunfels Police Officer before attending St. Mary’s School of Law. After working at the Texas Courts of Appeals in Amarillo and El Paso and at a South Texas narcotics task force, Judge Robert Pfeuffer and DA Bill Reimer solicited me to prosecute back home. In 1996, I was elected DA, and Governor Perry appointed me Judge of the 433rd District Court in 2007. With the experiences of being a cop, prosecutor and judge, I know how to catch’em, clean’em and cook’em!
What sets you apart from your opponent?
VOTE for judicial leadership. I work daily to improve our justice system. I co-founded both the Children’s Advocacy Center and the Sexual Assault Response Team to provide increased sensitivity for victims and enhanced investigations. I created Challenge Court — Comal County’s first drug treatment court improving taxpayer-funded responses to addictions. I pioneered our Client Choice indigent defense program which organically fosters competition among participating defense counsel. As defense counsel improve so will the prosecution, inherently. The entire justice system automatically gets better for victims and the accused.
As result of my leadership, I garnered the votes and endorsement of local and statewide law enforcement. Sheriff Mark Reynolds, the Comal County Sheriff’s Deputies’ Association, the New Braunfels Police Officers’ Association, Texas Rangers Ray Martinez and Clete Buckaloo — as well as the Texas Municipal Police Association endorse my re-election. Both Senator Campbell and Rep. Biedermann also endorse me. Likewise, others endorse Judge Dib Waldrip including Chief Justice of the Texas Supreme Court Wallace Jefferson, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, Gen. Charlie Duke. Texas Alliance for Life, Texans for Lawsuit Reform, Texas Patriots PAC, Conservatives In Action, and Texas Conservative Patriots endorse my re-election. Most importantly, I seek YOUR VOTE.
The county’s court system is under construction and will expand by 2021. In the meantime, what will you do to expedite cases?
VOTE for judicial leadership. Judge Dib Waldrip works all day every day. My opponent states he is really tired of working through “day-long dockets in the 433rd District Court.” His admission tells us all: (1) Judge Dib Waldrip works all day; and (2) his opponent will NOT.
On daily dockets, expediting cases effectively requires organization. Litigants know the details of cases. Accordingly, Mondays are reserved for civil or criminal settings known by litigants to need more than 2-3 hours each to resolve. Tuesdays are exclusively criminal while Wednesdays & Thursdays are exclusively for civil settings known by litigants to be able to resolve quickly. Fridays are for Challenge Court, Juvenile Court and emergency settings. On trial dockets, 18 weeks per year are established to resolve approximately 20-24 criminal cases, and 6 weeks per year are reserved for civil jury trials.
Beyond efficient organization, Judge Dib Waldrip works all day everyday informed and clear-headed, and he will not reek like the south-end of a northbound whiskey barrel. Efficient and effective resolution of cases requires organization with a judge willing and able to work all day long, from beginning to end, with a clear head. VOTE Judge Dib Waldrip.
How will you improve this position to benefit growing numbers of county residents?
VOTE for judicial leadership. Judge Dib Waldrip implemented programs that challenge the status quo of the judicial system. He improved the treatment of children, sexual assault victims and those addicted to controlled substances. As well, Judge Waldrip continues to improve the economic efficiency and effectiveness of constitutionally-required indigent defense.
Improving the 433rd District Court requires expertise. Judge Waldrip is admitted to practice not only by the State Bar of Texas but also by the Federal Western District of Texas, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans, and the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. The only bar his opponent has ever been able to pass is the State Bar.
Further, Judge Waldrip is board certified as a criminal law specialist by the State Bar Board of Legal Specialization and the National Board of Trial Advocates. His opponent is NOT board certified in any specialty anywhere. Judge Waldrip served as Chairman of the Texas Board of Criminal Law Specialization writing the exam taken by those qualified to do so. Judge Waldrip is your clear choice with 20/20 vision informed and capable of continuing to improve both the bench and the bar. VOTE Judge Dib Waldrip.
CHARLES SULLIVAN
Charlie Sullivan has been married to his high school sweetheart, Ann Sullivan, for over 42 years. They were married on May 21, 1977, the day they both graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, McCombs Business School. The ceremony took place in the League City United Methodist Church where they had been members since their youth. They have 2 children: Dr. Cristin Dugan and Kevin Sullivan. Cristin, a Doctor of Audiology, is a graduate of The University of Texas and Texas Tech who with her husband Michael Dugan resides in Medford, Oregon. They have one child: Jolea Dugan. Kevin, who resides in Canyon Lake Texas, graduated from Texas State University, also has an Associate’s Degree in Paralegal Studies and is a Certified Legal Assistant. Kevin has three children: Landry, Cambry and Oliver. Charlie is managing member of the law firm Jones Sullivan PLLC, a local law firm with offices in New Braunfels and Canyon Lake, begun in 2016. He also founded the law firm Sullivan & Associates PLLC in Comal County in 2007. Charlie’s wife is the owner of Ann Sullivan, CPA established in 1986, and she was joined by her partner Amy Shear in 2000.
What sets you apart from your opponent?
The difference between my opponent and myself is my extensive background in business and successful litigation as a plaintiff, a defendant, and as an attorney. I have spent the last 13 years practicing law in SIXTY-FIVE Texas counties; my opponent has spent the last 13 years on the bench in ONE Texas county. I have worked in Corporate Management for GTE (Verizon) and AT&T, and have successfully run numerous million dollar telecommunications companies. I am a licensed Texas Real Estate Broker and have been for 30 plus years. During the same time I operated businesses in Comal County including Texas Real Estate, Mahoney Custom Homes, and Subway franchises. In 2002, I sold my businesses and retired. In 2004, I decided to go to St. Mary’s University and became a licensed attorney in 2007.
My opponent is a career politician and bureaucrat, having been appointed DA in 1997 and appointed Judge in 2007. In stark contrast, I have a rich background of business and life experience. Practicing in SIXTY-FIVE Counties in Texas with exemplary results for my thousands of clients. I am Certified as a Million Dollar Advocate, Multi-Million Dollar Advocate, State Bar College, Guardian Ad Litem, and Probate Ad Litem.
The county’s court system is under construction and will expand by 2021. In the meantime, what will you do to expedite cases?
The Texas Legislature has created one new District Court and one new County Court at Law for Comal County. The 433rd District Court has concurrent jurisdiction over Civil, Criminal and Family Law including CPS cases. Regardless of the Legislature’s improvements, changes need to be made to the local rules to streamline the dockets. Under the current system, attorneys are being required to sit and wait while dockets of completely unrelated cases are reviewed, wasting their time and costing the general public money.
I propose streamlining the case docketing process by making changes to the local rules requiring attorneys to certify they have conferenced with or made a good faith attempt to conference with opposing counsel BEFORE setting any hearing before the Court, AND be required to provide the Court Coordinator with a time estimate needed with every Court setting.
As Judge for the 433rd District Court, I would schedule separate times for Civil, Criminal and Family Law dockets, so that time is not needlessly wasted. The people of Comal County deserve their day in Court and that day should not take forever to obtain.
How will you improve this position to benefit growing numbers of county residents?
Our Court system in Comal County, especially in light of the addition of new Courts created by the Legislature, should be able to handle a population of more than 150,000 people. This is not possible if my opponent continues to run the Court in the same manner as when the population was half that size.
As with my success in business, getting the job done means working every day. As Judge for the 433rd District Court, I will be working from the bench everyday of the week. My opponent seems to think that working part-time is good enough. It’s NOT good enough! The people of Comal County deserve better. I will work every day. I will streamline the dockets, and I will hold attorneys accountable if they just want to waste the Court’s time.
I will work diligently with our Court system with the goal of establishing a Family Court, Criminal Court, and Civil Court. In the meantime, I will do away with the mixed dockets that waste so much time. Each day when Court is held, it will be specifically for the types of cases in the same category. I have seen this approach in other counties and it WORKS!
