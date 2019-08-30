Are you a racist if you vote for Trump?
There’s been a lot of discussion as of late regarding this question and there’ll be a lot of discussion in the future. A lot of people are adamant that they’re not racist because they voted for Trump. They’ll explain their vote was based on wanting conservative judges appointed to the Supreme Court; Hillary Clinton was a crook, traitor, etc., and they couldn’t vote for her; or they wanted an outsider who would change the status quo in Washington, D.C. and drain the swamp.
I can buy those arguments. Even though a little research would make it pretty clear that Donald Trump is a racist and always has been a racist, no one really takes the time anymore to do their own fact checking.
They rely on TV pundits, social media, etc. So, if someone voted for Donald Trump in 2016, I can “buy” the argument that they’re not a racist.
Except for those on the far far right, neo-nazis, white supremacist, etc., America in general understands that racism is an ugly, ugly wart on this country and while it still exists in many more places than we realize, and in different shapes and forms, it is simply not acceptable. We should be doing everything in our power to end racism.
Now back to the original question. Again, I can “buy” the argument that someone might not be a racist for voting for Donald Trump in 2016, and I can understand the reasons they voted for Donald Trump in 2016.
However, racism has absolutely no place in our society and it is so abhorrent to everything this country should stand for that taking a stand against it and eliminating it shouldn’t be trumped by who’s going to be appointed to the Supreme Court, whether or not you think the other nominee is a criminal or a traitor, or the swamp needs to be drained.
Racism has no place in this country and regardless of what their rationalization was in 2016 or is in 2020, knowing everything we know today, if someone chooses to vote for Donald Trump again in 2020, they are a racist.
Jim Sohan,
New Braunfels
