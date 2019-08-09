The SOAH judge has until Sept. 3 to issue her ruling on Vulcan’s air permit for the FM3009 site. Meanwhile, Preserve Our Hill Country Environment is being proactive and steadily working on the next phase of the process, water permitting. Because Vulcan’s site sits in the middle of the Edwards Aquifer Recharge Zone, a state-recognized environmentally sensitive area, the company will have to file a Water Pollution Abatement Plan with the Edwards Aquifer Protection Program. The public will have 30 days to provide comments. TCEQ’s Executive Director is required to consider all comments when rendering a decision on the plan.
People may reasonably ask, what has been accomplished so far? Is this all a waste of effort? Do the rights of private property owners in Texas absolutely trump the rights of the public to clean air and a safe supply of water? Is the unincorporated part of Comal County really the “wild, wild, west”?
There is some good news to report. At a minimum, the contested case against Vulcan has delayed the opening of the quarry by almost two years. During that period, many people have realized the need for a more regulated aggregate industry in Texas. Some of our politicians are listening. Over 50 bills were introduced in the last legislative session.
Comal County was recently granted its first air monitor that measures Particulate Matter 2.5 and 10 micrometers, to be installed by the end of this year. This will finally give Comal County residents access to the fine-dust concentration in the air they are breathing and let sensitive health groups know when to avoid being outside. Much of Comal County air pollution is coming from existing quarries located along I-35, commonly referred to as “Quarry Row.” Unfortunately, for many people moving into Comal County seeking a simpler life in the beautiful Hill Country, it can come as quite a shock to learn that there is a lack of important environmental protections in the unincorporated areas.
If mining is allowed in the middle of the Recharge Zone, it will greenlight the aggregate industry to follow Vulcan’s lead. Ultimately, the case for preserving our Hill Country environment must be made in the Court of Public Opinion, and decided at the voting booth.
To learn more, please go to www.preserveourhillcountry.org.
Jack Olivier,
New Braunfels
