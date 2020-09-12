The term “China virus” has nothing to do with the people from China. It is a descriptive term for the virus that originated in China; that has been politicized to reference the mismanagement by their government not communicating the knowledge of the seriousness of the infection.
The term is descriptive of where the virus came from, just like the “African dust,” a dust originating in Africa blowing across the ocean. Or the “Mexican smoke” originating in Mexico in the spring when the fields are being burned off and blowing into Texas. Neither the virus, dust or smoke refers to the people, but refers to an entity (virus) and a (country) of origination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.