In his letter published in the Aug. 22-23 of the Herald-Zeitung Don Volz implies there is much fraud in mail-in voting, which is not true.
He cites two examples. The Brennan Center for Justice at the NYU School of Law is a highly regarded and often quoted source on this subject. See, for example, an April 10, 2020 article by Wendy R. Weiser and Harold Ekeh, “The False Narrative of Vote-by-Mail Fraud,” with a subheading stating “Mail ballots are essential for holding a safe election amid Covid-19, and security concerns can be easily addressed.”
