From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
•••••
Super Tuesday is in the past. With that over and done, a good chunk of the political season is in the rear view mirror. November elections await, but there were plenty of local positions where there will be no opposition in the fall from the other political party.
That said, let’s give a round of applause to candidates — both winning and losing — who have taken the time to clean up their signs all over the county.
And a gentle nudge to those who haven’t gotten around to it yet.
We accept political signs for candidates as part of the process. Think of them as colorful wildflowers that dot the landscape ahead of Election Day — with varying levels of effective typography. But as we enter actual wildflower season, let’s leave plenty of space to appreciate those by cleaning up the unnecessary signs.
•••••
In keeping with the election theme, kudos to the officials with the elections office who oversaw the first primary with voting centers without much of a hitch.
The centers, which allow county residents to vote at any polling location in the county instead of being limited to their particular precinct, was a big step forward for convenience. Neighboring Guadalupe County adopted the practice a few years ago with success.
While election day returns started trickling in a little slower than in previous years, by 10:30 p.m. the totals were wrapped up — candidates could celebrate or commiserate — and the newspaper could feverishly work to put the paper to press.
As county officials get more accustomed to the process and voters get used to the ease, this will be a big step forward for all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.