From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
•••••
Last week we gave kudos to the organizers and groups who quickly put together a benefit concert during Wassailfest with the proceeds going to the nonprofit organizations that are now recovering from the Wurstfest fire that gutted the Marktplatz.
This week, let’s give some well deserved kudos to the crowds that packed the show and gave generously while enjoying music from Wade Bowen and others.
And when we say generously — we mean $25,000 worth of generosity. That’s an amazing outcome for something that happened with such a quick turnaround.
Bowen said he hopes performing at Wassailfest will be a new Christmas tradition, and if this year was any indication, it could be a great one for New Braunfels.
•••••
Our fickle forecast sometimes makes it a little hard to get into the Christmas spirit. Singing “White Christmas” in shorts and a T-shirt just seems...wrong.
But if there’s one thing that can steer people back into the holiday season, it’s the twinkling lights of local Christmas displays.
While some of them are commercial enterprises in nature — like the ever popular Santa’s Ranch on Interstate 35 — there are plenty of individuals who go all out for the holidays.
Driving around at night during this season is an enjoyable way to spend some family bonding time. Tune in some Christmas music on the radio and you’ve got a rolling holiday tradition.
But it only works because some people go out of their way to show their love for the season in a way in which we all benefit.
It’s those people, who transform their homes into glittering spectacles for everyone to enjoy, who deserve a round of applause, as well.
