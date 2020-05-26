Donald Trump’s strategy for winning re-election will be based in a large part on his ability to hide his failings behind the perceived shortcomings of others.
This is an extension of his “two wrongs make a right” philosophy and we already have a taste of what’s coming in his references to “Obamagate” or “the biggest political crime in American history, by far!” as he puts it.
True to form, he started rolling this out last week with some teasers. When journalists asked him for more detail, he told them they should already know what he was talking about.
When he was asked for any tangible evidence to support his claims, he changed the subject.
To be sure, his claim was picked up in the echo chamber of Fox News but I think a closer look at the facts of this case reveal the same smoke and mirrors we have become accustomed to from the Trump camp.
The facts of the case are this — Russia did attempt to meddle in the 2016 campaign and after evidence to that effect surfaced the FBI began an investigation.
Michael Flynn, who had been fired from the Defense Intelligence Agency during the Obama years after a series of controversial episodes, quickly became one subject of the investigation.
He had hitched his falling star to Trump’s rising one and sold himself to the candidate on the basis of his foreign policy credentials.
At some point after the election but before the inauguration Flynn took a call with the Russian ambassador and began discussing the status of U.S. sanctions on Russia.
Flynn was a private citizen at the time and his actions were inappropriate and possibly illegal. Lying about that conversation, along with lying about payments received from Russia and other foreign interests, started to look like a smoking gun. He was charged and pled guilty to lying to the FBI.
The extent to which Russian interference actually affected the election cannot be measured, but that’s not the point of this column.
Likewise, the degree of guilt that must be attributed to Michael Flynn is also irrelevant. The political affiliations or opinions of the investigators are superfluous.
The point is that these facts are being twisted into something that they are not.
You see, there’s one little piece of the story that Donald Trump is not bringing back into the light, and here it is: officials from the Obama administration, including Sally Yates — the acting attorney general — warned Trump administration personnel repeatedly that Flynn’s credentials were not what he claimed them to be and that he was the subject of an active investigation. This story made the rounds on multiple news outlets.
Yes! Obama’s people did “unmask” Michael Flynn — in an attempt to protect the incoming president!
They just made one mistake, they assumed that Donald Trump cared about appearances or the integrity of the Oval Office or that his team was remotely knowledgeable about the laws they were supposed to enforce.
But this was back in the good old days, you know, back when the investigative branch of government operated independently of the chief executive and investigative findings took precedence over political expediency.
By telling this new version of the story while omitting some salient facts Trump is hoping to achieve several things. On the surface his goal is reelection and on that basis this would be the first major salvo against Joe Biden and his former boss, Barak Obama, who remains as a popular figure in American politics.
And just as it is an attack on the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s career in public service Trump is also attempting to cover up lingering questions about the Russia investigation and the ramifications they have for the perceived legitimacy of Trump’s presidency.
Also, and as related by Trump, this amazing tale also serves to justify his politicization of formerly independent government agencies.
While Trump was tossing these innuendos around he was also firing an inspector general for the State Department.
You would think that someone who pledged to “drain the swamp” while deriding his opponent for a seeming lack of transparency in her record (“Lock her up!”) might want to stick with that narrative. Trump doesn’t acknowledge this duplicity.
Do you?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.