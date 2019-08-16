From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
•••••
Before the summer started the Electric Reliability Council of Texas made it clear that the state’s electric grid would be sorely tested if there was a nasty heat wave.
And, of course, we are in the midst of one. It’s Texas. It’s August. None of this is surprising.
On Tuesday and Thursday, with temps across the area well past 100 degrees, both ERCOT and NBU helped spread the word that the state was facing an electric crunch and could be looking at rotating outages.
Within a couple of hours the emergency status was lifted. The system worked without plunging parts of the state into darkness.
Ideally Texas would have the power generation overhead to avoid the issue, but a robust and rapid communication system might be the next best thing.
•••••
Funny money isn’t always the work of drug kingpins ands crime lords. Sometimes it’s novelty cash that is close enough to the real thing that it can pass muster in quick and unimportant transactions.
That appears to be the case locally where currency designed for use as movie props has been passed, which makes sense since movie money has to be designed to look and feel real.
Police have been urging people check bills for slogans like “For Motion Picture Purposes” or “In Props We Trust” or the word replica and to be on the lookout for other languages on the bill.
Those suspecting phony currency should immediately call NBPD at 830-221-4100 to report it, preferably at the time of the transaction.
These types of public education efforts are a way for the New Braunfels Police Department to help keep the community safe without sirens and lights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.