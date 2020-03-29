As the world fights a common enemy, it’s worth remembering a happier moment when the nations came together to watch in awe as humans visited the Moon.
Of the 7.8 billion people alive today, only four have walked on the lunar surface, including New Braunfels’ own Charles Duke, 2020 Texan of the Year. Charlie Duke has one distinction that is his alone for all time. He is the first person on Earth ever to speak to someone on another world. When Neil Armstrong said, “The Eagle has landed,” after a harrowing lunar descent, Mr. Duke replied with a statement that ended, “We’re breathing again. Thanks a lot.”
Here’s hoping we’ll all be breathing a sigh of relief soon.
Godspeed, General Duke!
Alan White,
New Braunfels
