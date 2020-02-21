Tired of the Austin and San Antonio traffic? Exhaust fumes getting you down? If you are looking to get away, try a delightful journey down the tree-canopied River Road, the eponymous road that parallels the Guadalupe River.
Starting in New Braunfels, find the River Road sign off Loop 337, head a couple of miles to the River Road Ice House and turn right. Soon you will begin to see the transition from grassy hills to river valley. Good viewing times are in the fall when the trees emit their colors or in winter when the cypress, oak and pecan trees have lost their leaves; this affords a clearer view of the river with all its twists and turns. Early mornings are best, when there is less activity and the campers along the banks are just venturing out with coffee cups in their hands.
There are four times the road crosses the river, aptly named Crossings 1, 2, 3 and 4. Low-water bridges take you across the river allowing you to pause for an intimate view in each direction.
Leave the car windows open to smell the clean air and hear the water cascading down the small waterfalls along the way. Speed limits are 20 mph but you will not want to rush. For those that can remember the 1950s, this is equal to those Sunday drives in the country that families would take in the afternoons.
Dotted along the river are the invariable anglers standing in mid-stream, tossing their flies in hopes of landing one of the rainbow or brown trout that inhabit the calm waters.
Notice the high limestone bluffs on the sides. One can only image how long it took to carve this route through the solid rock.
Along the way, you might also come upon motorcyclists, bicyclists, runners and the occasional horse, all enjoying the view.
Try to spot the variety of birds including hawks, duck, osprey, loons, herons, buntings, cormorants, roadrunners and others.
There are many businesses on each side of the road, including raft rentals, bars, restaurants, fly-fishing tours and cabins that come in all sizes and colors, near the river’s edge for easy access. While there is not an official list of businesses along the River Road, discovering them will be part of the fun. You can also check with the Canyon Lake Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center at 830-964-2223 and www.canyonlakechamber.com.
Shortly after the fourth crossing, you will enter the village of Sattler. Stop for lunch then continue down the South Access Road to the Canyon Lake Dam — you cannot miss it!
To maintain all of this natural beauty, the Texas Legislative created a park and recreation district called the Water Oriented Recreation District in 1988. It helps to manage Canyon Lake and over 30 miles of floatable water on the Guadalupe River above and below the Lake. If you want to see how you can help and learn more about what they do, contact WORD at www.wordcc.com or call 830-907-2300.
