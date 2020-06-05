In his first week as the Founding Dean of the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston, former State Sen. Kirk Watson co-published a report for public institutions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For “A Playbook for Resiliency: Creating Opportunity for All Texans,” Watson teamed with Steven Pedigo, an urban affairs specialist who in 2019 became the inaugural director of the LBJ Urban Lab at the LBJ School of Public Affairs.
The report’s first of nine suggestions is “Build partnerships instead of rivalries.”
Watson, an innovative coalition builder, served five years as Austin’s mayor before his 13 years as a Democrat in the Texas Senate. He saw from different vantage points the need for cooperation.
“Collaboration is essential if Texas is to achieve lasting resiliency,” the report says. “Local leaders have an invaluable view on what is happening on the ground, while the state government offers a broader picture of Texas’s overall needs.”
As mayor and in the Senate, where Republicans outnumbered Democrats by 20-11 when he got there in 2007, and 19-12 when he left, Watson repeatedly helped other lawmakers, regardless of party, improve their legislation.
On Feb. 18, before the pandemic was widely known, Watson informed Gov. Greg Abbott he would resign from the Senate effective midnight April 30, and begin at the Hobby School May 1.
But the rapid spread of the virus — and unemployment, health care problems, working and schooling from home, danger to vital workers –”has shone a pretty harsh light on some of the failings of our system,” Watson said.
Gov. Abbott included Watson as one of four dozen members appointed to the “Strike Force to Open Texas” on April 17.
Watson and Pedigo propose a plan for the future of Texas’ economy based on revelations about those failings.
“We need a new playbook so that we will make the Texas economy more resilient, more equitable and a better foundation for our future,” Watson said.
As for building partnerships instead of rivalries, Pedigo said local organizations are already doing so.
“Typically, when we think about economic development across the state of Texas, a lot of times it has been very much sort of a winner-take-all [approach],” Pedigo said. “But what’s been exciting about this is that many local jurisdictions and communities are planning and thinking together.”
Among “withering inequities that weaken our community,” Watson said, “We’ve seen new dangers confronting millions of Texans without health insurance or access to affordable care.
“And we face the challenge of getting millions of Texans back to work — a challenge that grows harder when so many lack a post-secondary education.
“How do we educate our population if students can’t gather in universities or schools, especially given the stark differences they face in accessing technology?” Watson asked.
“Even in a downturn, Texas cannot afford to turn away from investment at this crucial time,” said Pedigo, an economic development strategist who has advised communities across the world.
“(O)ur ultimate challenge is to make our state stronger and more prosperous in the future (by) investing in polices and plans that put Texans first.”
The playbook’s eight other suggestions:
— Foster resilience through economic inclusion and diversification. Let’s be innovative in how we grow our export sectors when we begin to reopen the state, while supporting the small and local businesses that bring character, creativity, and authenticity to Texas communities.
— Increase healthcare investments for economic development. Texas’s hospitals are not just providers of healthcare and centers of advanced research—they are job creators and have the potential to become important community catalysts.
— Lead the energy future. Texas must seize the opportunity to innovate and develop an alternative energy ecosystem for the future.
— Protect essential workers to protect Texas’s resiliency and future. They need access to affordable childcare, guaranteed healthcare and family-supporting wages.
— Promote the growth of rural communities with state-supported investments.
— Invest in the skills of Texans.
— Leverage Texas universities as community hubs and accelerators for talent and thought leadership.
— Advance an infrastructure that supports the orderly growth of metropolitan Texas.
“This is a time to go all in on investing in economic development. . . . communities across the state will be under pressure to slash their budgets,” the report says.
“But Texas can’t cut its way to prosperity. . . . . now is not the time to be stingy on economic development and workforce development. . . . both are crucial for our future success.
“The time to start building a better Texas and creating opportunity for all Texans is now,” the report concludes. “Let’s seize this opportunity.”
The full but brief report — 10 pages, plus four for footnotes — is available on the Hobby School’s website (www.uh.edu/hobby).
