Willful ignorance occurs when individuals realize at some level of consciousness that their beliefs are probably false, or when they refuse to attend to information that would establish their falsity. People engage in willful ignorance because it is useful.
This willful ignorance of yours is going to cause the many unnecessary deaths of children and others during a global pandemic. You don’t believe what doctors; health officials or scientist say all because you saw a meme on Facebook. So let me get this straight. You barely graduated high school. You barely know how to construct a sentence. You can barely spell but somehow at age 40+ you’re now doing research ON FACEBOOK and you seem to think this is credible over people whom have been in medicine/science for well over 30 years?!
