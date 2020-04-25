Early on in the pandemic President Donald Trump said that the United States wasn’t designed to be shut down. He was right.
A modern economy with all of its connections to complex supply chains scattered across the globe and just-in-time logistics wasn’t constructed with the idea that everything would just stop.
But stop it has — and not just here — but everywhere. Parts of the world, and the country, are slowly starting to ease toward opening back up, but officials are clear that the steps have to be taken carefully and with appropriate precautions.
A group of people would prefer to throw caution to the wind and demand that everything be opened up immediately in the name of “freedom” and “liberty” but their numbers are tiny and only agitated by some of the nation’s snake oil shilling conspiracy theorists.
While their outlandish notions should be rejected, the concerns about the toll the shutdown is taking on the economy, the future and the people shouldn’t be.
It will be years after the COVID-19 pandemic before we grasp exactly how much damage was done to the global economy and the emotional and mental impact on people around the world, in the United States and here in Texas.
In the years to come we’ll likely learn about the awful weight of domestic violence as couples stayed home with frayed finances and no way out.
What will statistics show us about how we deal with mental health as many people strangled by financial needs prioritized food and rent over therapy, visits to the doctor and medication?
There will be a human cost to this shutdown that extends beyond the dollars and cents gyrating up and down with the whims of Wall Street bankers making bets on what the future will look like.
The despair of a man who has never had to ask for help lining up at the food bank to feed his family has weight.
The scars of a woman who is told that there are other ways she can settle up her rent bill will linger.
Even after the doors open to restaurants and bars and movie houses and stores, people will carry those experiences, and others like them, with them.
Those experiences matter and we shouldn’t forget them.
