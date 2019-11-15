Gov. Greg Abbott has been in the news quite a bit lately — not much of it to his liking.
Just in the past several days, there were two demonstrations in front of the governor’s mansion.
The first, attended by several dozen people, was an early-morning religious service on Friday, Nov. 1, with tents in the background, to protest the governor’s heavy-handed moves against the city of Austin on homelessness.
Abbott said Austin officials removing a ban on camping on city streets and open places, and under highway overpasses, is a public nuisance
He threatened to have Texas Department of Transportation and Department of Public Safety employees clean out the campers if the city didn’t by Nov. 1.
The second gathering was on Saturday, Nov. 9 attended by several hundred people, to highlight the impending Nov. 20 execution date for Rodney Reed. One of the speakers was Reed’s brother Rodrick.
Reed, who is black, was convicted by an all-white jury in Bastrop in 1998 for the 1996 rape and murder of Stacy Stites, 19, who was white.
She had been strangled, and her body left along a Bastrop County road.
Reed, now 51, has been on death row for more than two decades.
He has consistently maintained his innocence, and his lawyers for years, and more so recently, say new evidence and witnesses show it would be impossible that he was the killer.
The evidence also points to Stites’ fiancée, Jimmy Fennel, a former police officer, as the probable culprit.
He reportedly had told Stites that he would kill her if he caught her with other men.
It turned out that Reed and Stites were having a secret affair.
This involves Gov. Abbott because only he has the power to stay Reed’s execution for 30 days on his own.
If the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles recommends it, Abbott could commute Reed’s sentence to life imprisonment without parole, or extend the 30-day reprieve to a longer time, while the legal system evaluates his conviction with the new evidence.
Reed has pending appeals in federal court, dealing with the new witnesses, and a repeated request to finally test for DNA on the presumed murder weapon.
More than 2.4 million people around the country have signed petitions calling on Abbott to postpone the execution — plus celebrities including Beyonce, Kim Kardashian West, and Oprah Winfrey.
From the Texas House of Representatives, 13 Democrats and 13 Republicans signed a letter to Abbott, saying that it would be a travesty if he failed to allow time for an examination of Reed’s original trial in light of new evidence and witnesses.
Similarly, from the Texas Senate, eight Democrats and eight Republicans also called on Abbott to stop the execution.
Texans in the U.S. Congress have joined in the protest, including Houston Democratic U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, and none other than Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, an ultra-conservative, who was Texas’ Solicitor General under Abbott when Abbott was attorney general.
Cruz pointed to “a remarkable bipartisan coalition” favoring postponement in a Friday night tweet.
“Having spent years in law enforcement, I believe capital punishment can be justice for the very worst murderers,” Cruz tweeted. “But if there is credible evidence there’s a real chance a defendant is innocent, that evidence should be weighed carefully.”
The Bastrop prosecutors and Stites’ sister, however, are convinced Reed is guilty.
As this is being written, nine days before Reed is scheduled to die, Abbott has not given a hint of whether he will or won’t take some action to postpone Reed’s execution so legal authorities can fully evaluate his potential innocence.
By the time you are reading this, Abbott may have postponed Reed’s death, or indicated that he won’t do so.
Austin Mayor Steve Adler appeared briefly at the rally.
He called the planned execution unjust and un-American.
On the homelessness front, Gov, Abbott announced that five acres of state land, between Austin and its airport, could be used as a campsite for the homeless.
The Austin American-Statesman, in an editorial, commented that the announcement was made “without any advance planning with Capital Metro (the bus system)” although the site is a mile from the nearest bus stop.
No outreach to the Austin public Health agency, or any coordination with a coalition seeking to respond to the homeless, was made, the editorial said.
The editorial called for better cooperation between the state, the city, and others seeking to deal with the homeless — including a group of business and non-profit organizations called ATX Helps, that is seeking to raise $14 million to construct and man a large tent-like temporary housing place near downtown, for up to 300 homeless people.
It will be interesting to see how the governor responds to these situations.
