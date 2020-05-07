The coronavirus has caused a huge amount of damage: hundreds of thousands have been infected; tens of thousands have died; and those numbers continue to grow.
The economic damage has yet to be fully defined. Many economists predict unemployment rates above 30%, levels not seen since the 1930s.
Here in Texas, we’ve all seen the images of people lined up for blocks at food banks. We also saw more than a million people apply for unemployment insurance. As if this were not enough, an argument is starting in Washington that will decide if the damage will take yet another form.
The argument is over whether the federal government should come to the aid of state and local governments that are being hard hit by the financial impacts of the epidemic.
The dispute has already taken on partisan tones. The senate majority leader has opined that he could not support blue state relief — states should declare bankruptcy. Democrats differ.
Texas is not one of the blue states that the leader was thinking of, but even here the financial impact of the virus could be devastating. The State Comptroller has already said that we are in a recession. His estimates of state revenues that guide the state legislative process will be updated this summer. Those new estimates will almost certainly show a significant reduction in expected revenues at a time when the demands for state services are increasing.
The demand side should be clear. People need health care, food and the other essentials of life. If they have no jobs, they must turn to public programs.
Just as demands grow, state revenue and local government revenue decline. Texas’ largest source of revenue is the sales tax, which is also the most volatile tax in an economic downturn.
Just think of all the bills in restaurants, stores or other businesses you normally add the 8.5% tax for the benefit of the state or local government. How many of those bills have you paid in the past month? Sales tax collections will go down.
Another major tax in Texas relates to the oil and gas industries. Because of a global price war, the bottom has fallen out of those industries, so those taxes will also go down.
At the local government level, property taxes are the biggest source of revenue. The value of property might not be impacted in the short run, but the after ability of owners to pay taxes assessed could be damaged. Sales taxes are the other major local revenue source.
We should all be concerned about this dispute in Washington, because if governments are forced to cut — and they all are required to balance their budgets — programs that are important to us all will be cut. In the state budget, the very largest slice is for education, K-12 and higher ed. Cutting will likely translate into fewer teachers and larger classes in public schools and higher tuition in higher ed. The second largest slice is for health care programs. Can we cut health care in the midst of a pandemic?
Local governments have equally bad choices for cutting. Police, fire, EMS, parks, etc. Which would you want to see reduced?
Aside from the harm such cuts will do to important programs, they will also increase unemployment, causing more strains on public programs and on the local economy.
Let us hope that a solution can be adopted in Washington that avoids more damage. The discussion has already elevated political rhetoric.
New York Governor Cuomo called the leader’s bankruptcy comment “a really dumb idea!”
Economist Paul Krugman labeled the idea “stupid on multiple levels!”
