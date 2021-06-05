Our Comal County and surrounding Hill Country region are the beneficiaries of marvelous under land sources of water and adventure! The Edwards and Trinity Aquifers are the primary source for wondrous fresh waters for community and private wells as well as Springs that flow with freshness.
It was about 16 years ago that a discovery journey began for a series of young grandchildren. We took regular trips south to San Antonio’s Witte Museum. Prior to exploring displays and exhibits of interest and playing at the H-E-B adventure along the river, we regularly (sometimes twice in a visit!) went to the little theater where the Edwards Aquifer Authority exhibit invited viewers into an excursion into and through the aquifer. Quite imaginatively we were introduced to subterranean life beneath the surface as well as explanations as to the filters that brought surface waters into the great dynamic underground. Other adventures helping them “connect the dots” were to springs and sights to prompt the imagination so vivid in young curious minds. Back at the ranch, we’d walk about to observe the wells and places where karsts exhibited natural drainage toward the great aquifer that we were getting to know.
