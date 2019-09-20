Thank you, Ron Frisk, for more than adequately rebutting the wacky claim that anyone who did or will vote for President Trump is a racist.
The gentleman who wrote such an insane accusation is most assuredly suffering from political Tourette’s syndrome as well as Trump derangement syndrome.
Those two illnesses allow him to blurt out “racist” to all who disagree with him and demonstrate his hatred of President Trump.
Without a doubt he is an adherent of the other political party who does not need to give examples of what he avers.
He wants to use the racist term to brand the 63,000,000 citizens who voted for President Trump.
He wants to vilify Larry Elder, Herman Cain, Lawrence Jones, Kanye West, Thomas Sowell, Walter Williams, and perhaps Shelby Steele and others — all black citizens — who are supporters of the president. Imagine!
They are also racists like the rest of us. Especially would he show animus toward Candace Owens who is advocating for “Blexit,” urging all blacks to exit the Democratic Party. “What have they got to lose.”
In 2016 I took a chance on a man who wanted to make America great again after the discouraging administration of Barack Obama.
I am satisfied that despite his abrasive personality, he has been successful in bringing about the lowest unemployment figures for blacks, Hispanics, Asians and women. Is that something Democrats are opposed to? Is that racist?
President Trump is intent on bringing manufacturing back to America and has given us a rejuvenated steel industry. You mean the Democrats don’t like that?
He has embarked on a perilous “war” on trade with China who has been able to steal our technology and burden us with an uneven trade balance. Would Democrats prefer the status quo ante?
He has made America energy independent by opening up Anwar, the Keystone pipeline and thereby increasing oil production. Are Democrats opposed to that? Oh yes, I forgot. The Green New Deal.
The president has delivered tax cuts for 85% of workers; insisted that NATO pay its share of the defense of Europe; arranged for the buildup of our military permitted to languish under Obama; put in place VA accountability that will help our veterans obtain timely treatment by assuring competent doctors.
Democrats cannot give the president credit for that and many other things he has done despite the incessant rush of accusations of collusion with Russia and obstruction of justice.
If you have been listening to the Democrats debate and spell out the policies they want to implement, can you continue to support the party of death to the unborn, healthcare for illegals (neglecting the needs of our citizens), sanctuary cities and states, open borders, the march toward socialism, etc. What has happened to the Democratic Party? Leave it in 2020, you Democrats, and at least vote with all the racists who want to keep America great.
Bob Horsey,
New Braunfels
