I have been following the ill-conceived suit filed by Mr. Meyer against the New Braunfels Buddhist Temple with the hope that wisdom and justice would prevail. Fortunately, the jury was intelligent enough to recognize that there is a fairness component to law and found in favor of the Buddhists.
Unfortunately I can’t say the same for the judge who determined that each side of the argument should pay for their own legal fees. Especially when Mr. Myer filed suit that should the Buddhist loose that they pay all the legal fees. The Buddhist then filed that should Mr. Meyer loose he should pay all legal and court fees.
Mr. Meyer lost so it should have been a “no brainier” that he should pay all court and legal fees.
I think the misguided, if not downright prejudiced judge should be retired by the electorate in the next election.
Thomas J. Call,
New Braunfels
