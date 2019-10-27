Talk to police officers long enough and you’ll hear a common refrain: “There’s no such thing as a routine traffic stop.”
Law enforcement officers across the country never know what lies ahead of them when they step out of their patrol vehicles — or what might be coming from behind.
A pair of New Braunfels police officers were reminded of that this week when a car smashed into two of their vehicles, totaling both of them and setting the city back more than $100,000.
Police say the woman at the wheel is now charged with driving while intoxicated and while the specifics of this case are undecided until a court of law weighs in, it does serve to illustrate some of the real dangers that officers face while they’re on the job.
Anyone on the side of the street can be a victim in an event like this. It’s why the state implores people to slow down in construction zones where workers labor as vehicles whiz by just feet away.
But while those crews have the benefit of cones, barrels and heavy equipment in an already established work area, police can be working anywhere at any time.
They have the flashing lights, but often that’s not enough. Police officers across the country have been killed and hurt when drivers smash into the backs of patrol vehicles or when they hit the officers themselves. Others have had near misses, or just gotten lucky — as the two New Braunfels officers did this week.
A few seconds to one side or the other and the city might be preparing for a solemn funeral.
Police officers face so many dangers from people who are actively trying to hurt them as they work to keep the city, county and state safe. The last thing they need are people who do so unintentionally through carelessness or callousness — which is what drinking and driving is.
If you’re behind the wheel of a car, you have an obligation to every other person on the road, or alongside it, to be paying attention.
Accidents will happen, but so many of them can be avoided with caution and care.
Doing so might just save the lives of some of the men and women you may have to call to save yours one day.
