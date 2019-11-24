Dear newspaper, I am tired that every Wednesday night I have to listen to the cars racing down a nearby street (near Walnut and 81), I am a 10 year old elementary school student and the noise makes me worried.
My father has called the police before and is just told, “It’s Wednesday night, it’s the car club.” I am worried, and a 10-yearold girl should not be more worried than the cops.
Every week we hear racing up and down streets, and backfires late at night that sound like gunshots and fireworks. This worries me a lot. I would appreciate if the police would do something about the noise complaints and street racing every week.
Noelle Alaniz,
New Braunfels
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.