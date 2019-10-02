October sets the stage for several giving events as part of the New Braunfels Community Foundation’s purpose — to make passions permanent.
These events help us focus on our mission to connect people who care with causes that matter for the enduring benefit of our community.
Those connections include the Community Endowment Fund for the Arts Grants, the NB Women GO (Giving Organization) and the NBCF Scholarship Program.
Community Endowment for the Arts Fund Grants — Applications Close Oct. 14
Applications are now open for the Community Endowment Fund for the Arts grants, which are awarded to nonprofit organizations grounded in the visual, creative or performing arts in New Braunfels and Comal County. Up to four $1,000 grants will be awarded.
Through matching funding from the McKenna Foundation, and the Greater New Braunfels Arts Council Fall into Art Month activities in October, the fund has continued to grow. Applications will be accepted online at nbcommunityfoundation.org through Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
The grants will be awarded at a reception at the Greater New Braunfels Arts Council Center for the Arts, with the date to be announced. Fall into Art Month events include the 4th Annual Fall into Art Festival Oct. 19-20 at Gruene Lake Village. Learn more about Fall into Art Month activities at www.gnbac.org.
NB Women GO Membership Kickoff Oct. 15
NB Women GO (Giving Organization) will host its membership kickoff (open to members and guests) on Oct. 15 as members gear up for their third year of awarding grants to area nonprofits. To date, NB Women GO members have given away nearly $100,000 to nonprofits.
NB Women GO is a group of women in the New Braunfels area who are united by a common purpose — to make a difference in the lives of others by giving back in the community. Members pool their donations and award grants to New Braunfels area nonprofits on an annual basis.
Any woman interested in helping to do good in Comal County can become a member of NB Women GO. Membership costs $1,000 annually and may be shared by up to four women. Each membership gets one vote at the grant voting event in the spring.
At the Oct. 15 event, members in good standing will be eligible to win several prizes, including Spurs box seats for four (courtesy of Rougeux & Associates) awarded to the member who brings in the most new memberships and raffle prizes that include breakfast for two (courtesy of Gruene Mansion Inn) and a Wine and Liquor Welcome Wagon (courtesy of NB Women GO Leadership Team).
The NB Women GO Membership Kickoff takes place 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at McKenna Events Center and will include wine and appetizers. RSVP (by Oct. 7) at nbcommunityfoundation.org.
Scholarships 2019-20
NBCF facilitates the application process and evaluation process for several different types of scholarships, including the following:
GVTC Foundation Leadership, Community Service, Vocational/Technical Scholarships
The GVTC Foundation will once again offer three scholarships to graduating high school seniors, including two $20,000 scholarships:
• The Ritchie T. Sorrells Scholarship for Leaders recognizes students who exemplify leadership qualities and hold leadership positions in their current school, community organization, club or committee.
• The Ola Armstrong Scholarship recognizes students who exemplify characteristics of community involvement by volunteering in the communities in which they live.
In addition, the GVTC Foundation awards two scholarships of up to $5,000 each to students who have demonstrated a commitment to continuing their education in pursuit of a degree or certification in a vocational or technical field.
GVTC residential service area and GVTC subscription requirements apply to all three scholarships. Applications for The GVTC Foundation Scholarships open in January 2020.
Bandera Electric Cooperative Scholarship and BEC Youth Tour Trip
Eligible students can already apply for the Bandera Electric Cooperative Scholarships. BEC will award 10 scholarships, in the amount of $2,500 each.
Scholarships are open to graduating high school seniors AND to students currently enrolled in a college, university or trade school. Parents, legal guardians or students must be members of Bandera Electric Cooperative or receive BEC service at their residence.
In addition, BEC will be awarding an all-expense paid trip to Washington D.C. for four high school students. Contest winners will join other students from across Texas. Winners must be able to participate in the Youth Tour trip to Washington D.C. in June 17-26, 2020, and must have completed their sophomore, junior or senior year of high school by June 2020.
BEC member or service requirements apply to both the scholarship and the Youth Tour trip applications. Applications are open now at nbcommunityfoundation.org and will close Feb. 16.
Volunteer Scholarship Evaluators 2020
Are you a current or former educator, or have scholarship review experience?
We are searching for Volunteer Scholarship Evaluators who can submit reviews online. Evaluations can be done from the convenience of your home or office.
If you are interested in this opportunity, or other NBCF programs, we would love to hear from you. Contact us at (830) 606-9536 or at brit@nbcommunityfoundation.org.
