I hope everyone is staying home and doing everything possible to keep our community safe. Other than two drive-thru snow cone runs, we are hunkered down, trying to figure out how we are going to not drive each other completely nutso.
There are, however, a few unexpected surprises we’ve come across during this quarantine.
First Sierra, who is back home, discovered something new about Goldfish crackers. Since Grammy, my mom, has uncovered her inner hoarder, she had been filling her freezer to the brink. When we stocked up on a few extra bags of Goldfish crackers, she tossed a bag into the freezer for safe keeping. A few days later Sierra unearthed the crackers, complaining bitterly about their cold storage. She then popped a few in her mouth and was shocked. Frozen Goldfish crackers are the best thing ever, apparently, and now all goldfish are to be stored in ice forever.
Secondly there are some jobs impacted by all this that I never realized would take a hit. Usually we don’t watch the news in the morning, but lately my husband Adam will hop on to get local updates. I looked up during what would be normally the height of rush hour and the traffic reporter was on, smiling awkwardly into the camera.
“Well,” she said, “There’s not much going on out there right now.”
The cameras switched to the traffic videos which showed a handful of cars and trucks zipping along empty freeways. When the camera went back to her, she shrugged and handed it off to the weatherman.
Thirdly we are now revealing things about ourselves that we’d never normally reveal to our co-workers. At our virtual office we join together every morning for a coffee klatch via video. It’s kind of nice, actually, because in the pre-work-from-home days we didn’t take the time to chat in the mornings. On Monday I was sitting at my kitchen table for the chat and out of nowhere a bee flies onto the gauzy curtain right next to me. I’ve never been stung by a bee, and I’m definitely not about to get stung in front of my coworkers. I attempt to look cool as I frantically capture the bee in the curtain and send one of the kids to get Adam. “I have to go,” I explain to my co-workers quickly, trying not to look like a lunatic while madly gesturing to Adam through the window who doesn’t quite understand what my wild hand gestures mean. Finally I give in and say to my colleagues as I hang up, “I’m sorry, there’s a bee in my curtain!”
Frankly, I probably should have let myself get stung.
Lastly people around here are finally coming to their senses. I know this because all the marshmallow eggs are gone from our local store. Apparently, the local bunkers are now filled to the ceiling with toilet paper, and they are now moving on to the real essentials of a quarantine.
Of course now that we’ve all found out that the last two weeks were just “warm up” weeks for sheltering in place, I’m a little concerned about the next two — or four — weeks to come. As we figure out how to live in our odd little bubbles of social distance, I’m sure we’ll make even more discoveries. Hopefully there aren’t too many with stingers attached.
(0) comments
