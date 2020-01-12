In 2016 I wrote to the Herald- Zeitung that I was marching in the first New Braunfels MLK March as an expression of my admiration and respect of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
In 2017 I wrote again to affirm I would march again as a call to action for our community to work together to solve issues no matter how polarizing. My reasons for marching then still remain, but today I want the community to know the New Braunfels MLK Association, Inc. is doing more than just marching in order to advance the goals and lessons Dr. King.
Every week in 2019 the Herald- Zeitung published “Pillars of the Community” which highlighted individuals who “contribute to the success and well being of New Braunfels.”
As a member of a “free and independent press, the Herald- Zeitung is not only a pillar of our community but also part of the foundation of our country to maintain the integrity of our democracy. With the passage of the First Amendment to the Constitution, the Founding Fathers secured protection for a free press to assure and protect our democracy. With every publication, I am sure, the Herald Zeitung, works to fulfill this important mission.
Herb Block, political cartoonist for the Washington Post, exemplified the press’s role to educate and inform the American public. The New Braunfels MLK Association, Inc. with the Herb Block Foundation is proud to bring to our community “The Long March,” an exhibit of Mr. Block’s cartoons chronicling the struggle for civil rights from 1947 to 1977. The community has enthusiastically welcomed an opportunity to display the exhibit. It’s now at the New Braunfels Public Library. It will then move to the civic center for our March and Program on Jan. 20 through Jan. 25, 2020 and will move to the New Braunfels High School, Canyon High School, Tye Preston Memorial Library and Mammen Family Library.
Dr. King was well known for the power of his words, spoken and written. On Jan. 18, 2020 we will have a family activity called “The Power of Words and Dr. King” at the Westside Community Center. We will discuss words and their power, make signs to carry at the Jan. 20 march and sing civil rights songs such as “We Shall Overcome” and “Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me Round.”
Last year Col. Maney gave an inspiring re-enactment of the entire, “I Have a Dream” speech which demonstrated the power of Dr. King’s words. At the 2020 March we will explore further the power of words by having Soul Sessions, a well known band in the community, sing civil rights songs. These songs exemplify what John Lewis said, “The civil rights movement without its music would have been like a bird without its wings.”
We will continue to expand our work throughout the year. In May 2020 we will award a $2,000 scholarship and recognize an outstanding individual with our MLK Achievement Award. We seek to work with other organizations to advance the goals and teachings of Dr. King. I am marching on Jan. 20, 2020, then, in the hope that some of you will join us not just on that day but throughout the year. If you are interested in working with us or want to know more about our activities, please see our website at www.nbmlk.com or our Facebook page or send an email to info@nbmlk.com.
Susan G. Tate,
New Braunfels
