I’m considering starting a new business that I think will be a sure fire hit. It’s something I’ve seen there is great demand for, even in our own home. As far as I can tell no one has figured out a way to make it work, perhaps because they are too exasperated to see past the hurdles. But I’m a creative person, and an optimist, so I’m pretty sure I can figure this out.
I am going to start up a witness protection program for teenagers who are mortified by their parents.
Think of the market potential! After all, 100% of teenagers are mortified by their parents. Basically from age 13 to 22, every child is completely mortified at one time or another by the simplest actions of their parents. Heck, I can mortify my daughters just by spending two seconds looking for an app on my phone.
“Oh my god, give me that,” my daughter will say, eyes rolling and fingers flying over the screen, taking 1.1 seconds to do what was taking me 2 seconds. Then she’ll hand me back my phone triumphantly, having saved the universe untold eons of wasted time.
I’ve mortified my children by doing all kinds of things to include:
• Hugging them in public.
• Calling them by their actual name in a crowded store.
• Asking them if they want food when their friends are over.
• Telling them, in front of others, to be careful when they are going someplace unfamiliar.
So if it’s this easy, I’m thinking every teenager will jump at the chance to enter a “mortified by parents witness protection program” otherwise known by the catchy name MortPareWiPPee (trademark pending).
Here’s how the program would work:
Stage 1. When the mortifying “incident” takes place a special phone app would leap into action, sending out a signal that would delete any potential phone records, photos or recordings within 50 feet of the “incident.”
Stage 2. Our hired peer group of teens would be dispatched quickly to the area, adding their eye rolling to the environment where the “incident” occurred. They would also say things like “my parents do that CONSTANTLY.”
Stage 3. Temporary “cool parents” would come in to do a replacement behavior, which would involve treating the teenager like an adult (even if they aren’t behaving like one), perhaps going so far as to apologize for their momentary lapse in cool parent behavior.
It’s such a clear winner, I’m sure I can get funding for the development of MortPareWiPPee because at this point all I need is an elevator pitch and cool logo. I’ll let you know when we start testing, mostly on my children. Afterall, I know exactly what to do.
Kids, prepare to be hugged!
