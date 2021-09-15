My half-brother, Sean Halper, a NY firefighter at that time, was literally a first responder after the first tower was hit. His unit, Engine 279, was based in Brooklyn, just across the river from the site and was one of the first to be sent out.
When I saw the horror that was happening on TV, I tried frantically to find out where he might be but could not get through by phone. It was two days until I got the news that he was alive and safe. He, along with so many others, had been at the site without stopping since the attack happened, hoping to find survivors.
