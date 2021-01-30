Representative [Kyle] Biedermann’s characterization of his participation in the events leading up to the violent attack on the Capitol as “old news” (Herald-Zeitung, 1/15/21) is problematic on several levels.
I am alarmed that our elected representative charged with among other things, the safety and well-being of his constituents, was unaware of the planned violent insurgence. Even a casual perusal of any news source provided plenty of warning of the impending mob activity that resulted in five deaths, many injuries and, of course, the vandalism of our national Capitol. But if he really was ignorant of the intent of the planned insurgence, shouldn’t the weapons, Nazi symbols, and the “Civil War 1/6/21” T-shirts have been a clue?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.