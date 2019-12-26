As this year winds down, it’s time to take a look back at all the cool music events that happened in the past 12 months.
Obviously, the Garth Brooks show at Gruene Hall tops the list as the biggest single music event of the year. Gruene Hall was hand-picked by Garth to be included on his seven-city Dive Bar tour. He had played at Gruene Hall back on Oct. 28, 1989, and felt like it was time to return to the world-famous venue. He had his crew set up huge screens on the street and in the front parking lot so fans that weren’t able to win tickets could still enjoy the experience. Tickets inside the hall were available through radio station giveaways only.
Admission was tough — the only reason I was allowed inside was because of the relationship I had built with his publicist Nancy Seltzer starting back in 1987. I had covered Garth’s career since the beginning and he still used the same team that helped him get his start back then.
Nancy gave me one ticket so I could cover the show for our paper but no photographs were allowed. The photo we ran a few days after the show came directly from his personal photographer and captured the excitement from the stage. It was a night for the history books and one that our city won’t soon forget.
Concerts of 2019 and 2020
While we are talking about Gruene Hall, they brought a massive list of talented acts to our city this year, including Wynonna Judd, The Mavericks, Tanya Tucker, Billy Bob Thornton, Three Dog Night, Melissa Etheridge, Boz Skaggs, Aaron Lewis and Leanne Rimes, just to name a few.
In 2020, Gruene Hall has another stellar lineup of talent already on the books with favorites like Leanne Rimes and Shane Smith & the Saints returning.
Just down the road on FM 306, Whitewater Amphitheatre had an incredible year with shows by Willie Nelson, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Avett Brothers, Cody Johnson, Maren Morris and Koe Wetzel. They have quickly become a major tour stop for touring acts looking to play in Central Texas. Next year they already have Willie Nelson, Cody Johnson and Koe Wetzel returning, plus I expect some major new show announcements to be made very soon.
The Brauntex Theatre did a record number of concerts in 2019, with more than 40 shows in their 2019 season. Next year that number is expected to get close to 50, giving their season ticket holders a wide variety of options to choose from.
Other area venues stayed very busy all year with several new places offering live music, as well. This further proves that our city has become just as well known for its live music as it is for water activities, our quality of life here and its German heritage.
Stars we lost this year
We lost a lot of musicians this year and I used the list from Billboard Magazine to compile them all. There’s far too many to list here but some of the more well-known stars we lost were Daryl Drago, one half of the pop group Captain & Tennille, R & B singer James Ingram, Peter Tork of the Monkees, guitarist Dick Dale, country singer Earl Thomas Conley, Doris Day, Dr. John, Eddie Money, Ric Ocasek, singer for the Cars and Leon Rausch, singer for Bob Wills Texas Playboys.
Who’s on tour in 2020
Looking ahead to next year on the national music scene, several major tours will be coming through our state. As expected, the hard rock band Motley Crue decided to come out of retirement and embark on a massive stadium tour with guests Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett. The tour will kick off in San Antonio on June 21 at the Alamodome, then on July 14 they will be in Arlington and July 15 in Houston.
Bruce Springsteen is saying that he will tour in 2020 with the E Street Band and release an album with them.
According to Pollstar Magazine, here’s just a small sample of artists that will be touring next year: The Eagles, Metallica, Elton John, Aerosmith, Kiss, Rod Stewart, Guns ‘N Roses, Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Billy Joel, Sting, Eric Clapton, Madonna, Jimmy Buffett and The Who. As you can see, 2020 promises to be another busy year in the music business.
I look forward to keeping you up to date on all of it. Merry Christmas and happy New Year.
