State Representative Kyle Biedermann, if you are joking about seceding from the UNITED States of America, it is not funny. If this is a political stunt to further your political ambitions then you are just another cynical professional politician who will sacrifice his dignity to maintain power.
If you are serious then you are a dangerous traitor.
