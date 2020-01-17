From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
•••••
The City Council voted to clear the way for an affordable housing complex near Orion Drive and Goodwin Lane this week. It’s a reminder that the city recognizes the issue with a lack of local workforce housing — something that could serve as a drag on the economy in the longer term.
Even the lone vote against the plan — cast by Mayor Barron Casteel — wasn’t in denial of the problem, but rather took issue with the approach to fixing it.
The challenges that Casteel outlined are real. Housing development consumes more city services than industrial or commercial, and land taken by houses can’t be used for those purposes.
Navigating that thorny issue will remain a priority for the City Council and city staff for years to come, but this was a first good step.
•••••
For those born with it, hearing, like sight, is something that we often take for granted — right up until it’s gone.
Being faced with a curtain of silence can be frightening and having the clear voice of a loved one be muffled or lost can be heartbreaking.
Estes Audiology Hearing Center in New Braunfels recently helped give a local woman back her hearing — lost after a mini stroke.
The move came as part of the center’s annual Christmastime Gift of Hearing, where it provided her a pair of hearing aids that pick up the sound around her and transmit a magnified version to her left ear.
Losing hearing is something that many face as they grow older. Giving that back to someone, as Estes did, is a precious gift indeed.
