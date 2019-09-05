The recent guest column by Mr. Don Volz attacks Sandi Root’s generic suggestions, misrepresenting Democrat policy positions. He also uses the “socialism” scare word tactic seemingly adopted by Republicans and our President to demonize Democrats.
Ms. Root: “Recognize and actively deal with the regression of our climate.”
Volz: “The Democrats’ plan, the Green New Deal,...bad, socialist, etc.”
Reality check: Some candidates have proposed the Green New Deal but it is by no means the established position of Democrats. It might be the way to go but it is a talking point, not established policy. We definitely need initiatives to address climate change.
Ms. Root: “Provide low cost healthcare for all citizens.”
Mr. Votz: “Medicare for All (supported by most Democrat presidential wannabes)....costs too much, doctor fee cuts, etc., etc., etc.”
Reality check: Several ideas for improving our healthcare system have been proposed but the Democrat candidates differ substantially on how to do it. Medicare for All would, in truth, be the best long-term solution as has been shown by every other developed nation in the world. However, in the U.S., we have such a legacy of job-based health insurance that a large majority of Americans, in a recent poll, said Medicare should be provided as an option, not made to be mandatory.
I wonder if Mr. Volz would like to eliminate the Medicare system that we have now for seniors — after all, it’s run by the federal government (socialism). Republican Attorneys General in 18 states, including Texas, are suing to get rid of the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare). This would take health insurance away from some 20 million Americans, including more than 1 million Texans. And guess what: Republicans have offered no replacement plan.
Mr. Votz: “Democrat leaders are increasingly proud to wear the Socialist brand.”
Reality check: The federal government needs to be involved in certain aspects of our lives. Given the threat to the future of our world, actions to mitigate climate change is one of them. Healthcare is another area that needs some federal government intervention. Does anyone really think the system that we had before Obamacare was working?
Sheila Angerer,
New Braunfels
Log In
