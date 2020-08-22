It’s not the Chinese virus. It is more like the Trump virus. President Trump has failed miserably in his job — protecting the American people. All he does is blame someone else. His loyal followers (including U.S. Republican Senators like John Cornyn) don’t seem to care. Their silence is their approval. Thank God we have an election very soon.
Trump knows he has a very good chance of losing this election. So, soliciting illegal help from foreign countries (like Russia) — and suppressing the voter turnout by any means possible appear to be his strategy. He now is actively trying to prevent millions of Americans from being able to vote by mail. It has nothing to do with “fraud.” It has everything to do with voter suppression. Americans have been safely voting by mail for decades. The only thing that could disrupt absentee/mail-in voting now would be delays in the postal service. So, that is exactly what Trump and his phony postmaster appointee are now attempting to do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.