I read, with interest, the opinion article titled “GOP vs. Polar Bears & Whales” in your October 10-11 edition. The author begins by stating that Trump appointee James Reilly, head of the US Geological Survey, has prevented publication of his agency’s study of how oil/gas activity in Northern Alaska would negatively affect the polar bear population. I found this claim to be odd since the author goes on to quote the report in the next paragraph. For example, the author states “The report emphasizes that polar bear mothers and new-born cubs likely will not survive human activity in the area.”
The author does not indicate specifically which Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) is being referred to but the latest EIS for the Naval Petroleum Reserve Area (NPRA) can be found at: https://on.doi.gov/2Hvb08h It is a fact that anywhere there is human activity there is potential to impact wildlife. I recommend that interested people read the EIS and see for yourself what the impacts are estimated to be and what environmental factors are impacting them. I think you will find that the melting ice is expected to have the greatest impact on Polar Bears.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.