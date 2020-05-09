As we consider the relaxation of Safe-at-Home and social distancing guidelines, let us be certain we are making sound, well informed decisions.
In order to do so, it is important to ask the right questions and have as much information as possible.
There is so much yet we do not yet know about this virus. Time may provide some but not all the information we would like to have to inform decisions about the best way forward while mitigating both health and economic risks to ourselves and our communities. But as we continue to work the problems, we must also find solutions as quickly as possible.
However, the question of how many deaths we can or should tolerate in order to preserve our economic health is not the right question to be asking.
Such a question leaves us with an insoluble dilemma and false choices. Selecting a number of deaths in answer to this question assumes that some number is acceptable and also that a large number of deaths is inevitable.
Rather we should be asking how to keep as many people as safe from disease and as healthy as possible, while allowing economic activities to proceed in as normal and healthy a manner as possible.
Properly framing the question leads us to consider solutions to help us move forward while keeping in mind our objectives. We need to be working on solutions not simply on fortifying our tolerance for pain and suffering.
We cannot accept that the health of our communities and the most vulnerable among us and economic vitality are mutually exclusive.
The necessary solutions will require a very broad set of expertise. It will require medical and epidemiological expertise on how to best mitigate the spread of the virus and protect as much as possible those most vulnerable, while allowing for a return to more normal levels of economic activity.
It will require industry specific expertise to develop solutions and practices to keep workers and customers as safe and healthy as possible.
It will require careful thought and planning to assure supply and distribution chains can function safely and efficiently.
All this while we continue to work on a way to eradicate the threat of this virus through the development of safe and effective therapeutics and vaccines.
We must also give thought to better prepare ourselves for a pandemic in the hope of a more effective response to any that emerge in the future. We have shown ourselves to have been poorly prepared to respond effectively to this one.
The good news is we are a nation with the expertise required to address all of this.
We are also a country with a history of economic health and vitality that provides us the ability to afford the expenditures that will surely be required.
So let’s stop asking the wrong questions and start working on the solutions.
Bruce D Carpenter,
New Braunfels
