I want to thank Craig Massouh for the article published on Aug. 21 about the work being done to protect our environmental resources in Comal County. Cliff Kaplan, the operations manager for the Hill Country Alliance pointed out that “Hays County just agreed to put on the Nov. 3 election a $75-$80 million item to address the need for 16 parks throughout its county, including six in San Marcos and one in Kyle.”
The article concluded by explaining what the CCCA is doing to raise public awareness of environmental issues in Comal County. The plan relies heavily on voluntary conservation easements that I strongly support. But in my past five years living here, I have come to realize that no significant improvements will be made without some changes in the local political leadership.
