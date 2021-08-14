Here is the easiest way for me to explain the evolution of the COVID virus to everyone. Put 40 third-graders in a room and give each student a number. The rules are very simple 1) the children are allowed to talk amongst themselves even if they want to be noisy. 2) You will whisper a phrase, a stand-in for a genetic code, to student number one who will then whisper it to student number two and so on each time within a minute. 3) When the phrase reaches student number 10 write down what he heard in the whisper that was passed to him before he passes it on. This is variant 1. Do the same with student 20 and student 30 and student 40 to give you variants 2, 3, and 4.
We all know that by the time the phrase gets to student number 40 it will be very different from the original phrase. It’s easy to see why. Student number 40 received a phrase that was duplicated 39 times in a noisy environment. Now, this is just a simple example of how mutation works in something like a virus. I’m not a doctor, I haven’t even ever played one on TV, my degree isn’t in infectious diseases or anything in the biological realm. I have a degree in mathematics and from where I sit the numbers don’t look too good to me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.