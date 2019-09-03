President Trump, after a phone call with the NRA CEO Wayne Lapierre, is now waffling on his support of closing the background check loopholes. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has been sitting on the Bipartisan Background Checks bill he received from the House six months ago in February. This is all about money in politics.
In every recent poll taken, 80-90 percent support closing the loopholes in our background checks. In 2018, the NRA’s Political Action Committee contributed $699,750 to House of Representatives candidates. Of that 3% went to Democrats, 97% to Republicans.
The same PAC contributed $116,000 to Senate candidates with none going to Democrats. Our representative, Chip Roy, was endorsed by the NRA and received a contribution.
Notably, Rep. Roy voted against the Bipartisan Background Checks bill when it passed in the House. I doubt that the majority of his constituents approve of that vote taken by Roy.
McConnell is waiting for Trump’s approval before bringing the background checks bill to the floor of the Senate.
Please ask Senators Cornyn and Cruz to tell McConnell to grow a backbone and follow the desires of the vast majority of Americans who want to do something to address gun violence in our country. Cruz: 210-340-2885; Cornyn: 210-224-8569.
