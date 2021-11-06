In the Oct. 30-31 weekend edition in a guest column, Ron Frisk showed the good and bad regarding mandates. His debate on both sides of the issue was excellent. Near his column’s end, Frisk said, “I will not be denied my constitutional right to make my own decisions. My body, my choice.”
