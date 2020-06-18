New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Sun and clouds mixed with a slight chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 93F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.