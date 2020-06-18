A group of peaceful protesters took to the streets of downtown New Braunfels on June 2 to address the issue of police brutality and racism in America.
After the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer while three others watched, protesters around the United States have begun to speak up and fight against racial inequality, police brutality and systematic abuse.
However, when looking at the news about other protests in America, it’s clear many peaceful protests escalated into riots.
This not only makes the public apprehensive to get involved, but also ruins the precedent that peaceful protesting has set in small cities such as New Braunfels.
Although it might seem difficult to get involved, there are multiple ways to be involved rather than protesting. To end racial inequality, police brutality, and racism in America, we need to take a stand as a whole.
Education is the key to ending systematic racism in the United States, but we must educate ourselves first.
Knowing about what happens to people of color is not enough. Americans must know how to help people of color and educate others about their struggles.
Simply watching a movie or reading a book or article about racial issues can help build awareness. People tend to also look at news that is presented with “blinders.”
When new pieces of information are deemed as uncomfortable, people tend to ignore it. This allows issues such as racial inequality and police brutality to grow. The more educated Americans become about these uncomfortable issues, the more society can grow as a whole.
Websites such as change.org and blacklivesmatter.com have several petitions for George Floyd and other wrongful deaths caused by police, as well as petitions for new acts such as the “Hands Up Act” to be passed.
If possible, making donations to nonprofit organizations will help make a difference, as well. Places to donate include: Campaign Zero, which fights for solutions on police brutality, and Reclaim the Block, which will help advance safety in Minneapolis. Taking time to look, research, donate and sign petitions will allow thousands of voices to be acknowledged in order to strive for reform in America.
In order to end the racial injustice America is facing every day, we must listen to those who face added struggle merely on the color of their skin. We must listen to the stories told by people of color, as they reflect the true meaning of perseverance.
We have to be aware of the struggles minorities face on a daily basis. Join a protest if possible, donate to organizations and sign a petition to put an end to racial inequality.
Black lives are constantly under attack in this country, and it’s time to advocate for change.
