Welcome to August. It appears we are in for a typical hot month, so remember to take care of our water resources. NBU has great resources on how to conserve.
A friend mentioned there are only 146 shopping days left until Christmas. There’s just something wrong with Santa hanging around when school starts!
The year was 1975 and coaching school had just wrapped up. I remember it being my second year to attend. It was held in Dallas that year. When two-a-days began, we knew school was just around the corner.
Captain and Tennille had the number one song, “Love Will Keep Us Together.” The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Minnesota Vikings 16-6 in Super Bowl IX and the Cincinnati Reds won the World Series. It was a seven game series with the Boston Red Sox.
The Sooners repeated as National Champs and Ohio State running back Archie Griffin won the Heisman. Regular gas was selling for 57 cents a gallon, milk sold for $1.57 a gallon, stamps were 10 cents, the cost of a new home was $42,600, Gerald Ford was President and the Dow Jones topped out at 860.
It certainly was a different time in Texas, and the good old U.S.A. New Braunfels was 130 years old and had a population of approximately 17,600 people.
Between coaching school and the beginning of football two-a-days, Aug. 2, 1975 became a red letter day on my calendar. A preacher’s young, beautiful daughter became my wife!
Tomorrow we are celebrating our 44th anniversary. Happy anniversary M’Liss!
As I think back over these 44 years, I count my blessings everyday that she was willing to marry me. I am sure there have been times when she probably feels like we have been married for 144 years.
While I was cramming four years of college into six, she was completing her junior year by the time she was 18. She was teaching at the ripe old age of 20.
We have truly been blessed with so many wonderful things during this run — the first being each other. My parents always said she was a saint to marry me. She certainly has earned gold stars in her crown!
She said “I do” to all those things in the vows, knowing that our life together would have its WOW moments just like there would be those HOLY COW moments.
Her commitment included going to school, keeping house and working two jobs so that we could build our first home. It was the “just right” home for two people still wondering what the future holds. It was “just right” because of her.
When we went on summer vacation and took all of our belongings with us, she was right in the middle of the decision. Vacation was over and back home we came, bringing everything we owned with us.
Having children was definitely on our “happy family” map. She took on the role of “mother” and did it exceptionally well. Her dedication to our three children, from birth to today, has been nothing less than amazing.
Today, as we watch our kids and their families with pride and excitement, they have not disappointed.
I see in their homes so much of the warmth and love they received from their mom at our home. Now we enjoy five beautiful grandchildren!
Don’t get me wrong there have been tough times — feelings hurt, hearts broken, the need for tough love. When a wife and mother puts those she loves ahead of herself, there is no obstacle too great. Our family has been held together with the arms of a strong wife and mother.
As I think back to 1975, today and tomorrow have wonderful memories of a different time and place.
God put two youngsters in front of family and friends for a short 40 minutes. You bet these are special days, with endless special memories. We have so many people to be thankful for because they helped mold our lives before that day. Many of them are still here 44 years later.
I am so blessed to have shared my life with this special young lady. I thank God for having her cross my path and walk with me to where we are today. Here’s to the next 44!
• • • • •
After working in the Comal ISD school system for 16 years, Brockman continued to serve the community as vice president of economic development for the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce for 17 years before retiring in 2018. Currently, he works in community relations for CEMEX. Brockman’s column will be published weekly on Thursdays. He can be reached at rmbrockman75@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.