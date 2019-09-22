The article that appeared in the Sunday, Sept. 8 Herald-Zeitung by Tim Barker, was titled,“Why immigrate to Texas?”
Barker presented a number of interesting facts as a prelude of New Braunfels celebrating the 175th anniversary of the city’s founding in 1845 by Prince Karl zu Solms-Braunfels.
He incorrectly states that the territory known as Texas was originally part of Mexico. Mexico and Texas were originally known as New Spain. The exploration of Texas began in 1519 when Spanish explorer Alonso Alvarez de Pineda mapped the coast of Texas. In 1528 Alvar Núñez Cabeza de Vaca and crew are shipwrecked near Galveston and begin exploration. In 1541 Francisco Vázquez de Coronado crossed part of the Texas Panhandle in search of search of the mythical “Seven Cities of Gold” that he named Quivira, a vast city with multiple pueblos and kivas. Kivas were used for religious rituals and political meetings. By 1598 Juan de Oñate claimed all the land drained by the Rio Grande in the name of King Philip II of Spain. Spain explored and ruled Texas for a period of 293 years until Mexico became independent of Spain in 1821. The Spanish crown even encouraged settlers from Spain to settle Texas, but failed in their endeavor. By 1821 approximately 5,000 people inhabited Texas many of whom were soldiers guarding the missions. Moses Austin received permission from the Spanish government to bring in 300 families from the United States. When Moses died, his son, Stephen F. Austin honored his father’s wishes to settle Texas.
Mexico gained its independence but also encouraged settlement from the U.S. In nine years, from 1821-1830, more than 30,000 settlers entered Texas. The Mexican government passed the Law of 1830 prohibiting immigration from the states. Texans declared their independence in 1836.
Harvey H. Wetz,
The Woodlands, Texas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.