Sandi Root’s column in the Aug. 15 edition (“Don’t fall for scare tactics with Democratic proposals”) was thought provoking, and it did cause me to think about some things, none of which were particularly comforting.
Her column should, if honest, substitute “Democrat” for Democratic so as not to confuse the distinction between the party and a system of government wherein the majority rules.
She has a long list of “Democrat Good News,” not the least of which is that the “Democrat” Party is NOT a socialist party and claims to the contrary are “purely made up.” I argue that among the good news attributed to the Democrats there are several that come with consequences that should make all think twice.
Let’s start with socialism. The Democrat party may not be promoting socialism; but they are certainly a fan of really big government —one that is involved in every aspect of our lives. Given its track record, do we really want the government controlling health care, which, according to most estimates, is about 16% of our economy? If you answer yes to that question, I would ask you to remember the efficiency of the Veterans Administration, the Social Security Administration and the Department of Education — or on a more local level, the lines at the drivers license office. The list of inefficient government agencies is long, and they have one thing in common: they are staffed, very generously, with employees whose first priority is the continuation of their employment and not the provision of the services for which they were created. And that is not a knock on the very fine people (for the most part) who work there; it is just a fact of human nature.
Then, let’s look at her proposals for the structure of our government. Do we really want to do away with the electoral college? If so, why not change the constitution so that we also allocate senators by population? Is it really fair that Texas with its population of 28 million, or California with its population of 39 million have only two senators each when Idaho also has two senators with its population of only 1.7 million? There is not room for a listing of the founders’ intent or an historical analysis of their wisdom, but have we really lost our ability to think for ourselves?
Taken together, these two proposals, big government and representation by popular vote, give us the quagmire of majority rule with its great potential for abuse of power. In our current system, we don’t know exactly what we are getting with our elections. Bill Clinton and Donald Trump come to mind. And there are many others in history who were not the best choices. But we do know that there are checks and balances built into the system that allow for change in the next election; and more importantly, everyday checks on the power of those elected. You don’t like Trump’s wall, thank Nancy Pelosi. Against the Green New Deal? Thank Mitch McConnell. And one last warning: if you are a Texan, do you really want California and New York in charge?
I despair, every day, at the mendacity, obstructionism and avarice that characterizes our political system and many of the politicians who inhabit it. I cannot understand the need of our citizenry to give more power to those who have failed us. We are like lemmings rushing to the brink of the government cliff.
Ben Franklin is alleged to have said: “When the people find they can vote themselves money, that will herald the end of the republic.”
I fear we are almost there.
