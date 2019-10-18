From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
•••••
There are two types of networks that are vital to the economic success of a region. The first is the transportation network of roads, highways and rail. The second is the communication network of phone, cable and internet access.
That second kind has only grown in importance over the last two decades as the internet has become a key driver in the day to day life of the average American.
So the fact that the Guadalupe Valley Electric Cooperative has been awarded the Community Broadband Project of the Year for its work bringing high speed fiber internet to the communities of Marion and Shiner is worthy of praise. Rural communities struggle with connectivity, so efforts to make sure that they aren’t left behind as the world of tomorrow takes shape are important.
•••••
For those who needed a reminder that Texas weather can turn nasty and dangerous in a hurry after a long and mostly boring summer, Tuesday night served that purpose.
With dangerous cloud to ground lightning and heavy winds, there were bound to be problems with electric lines and traffic signals, but the most serious damage happened to the TA truck stop on Interstate 35, which saw a portion of its roof ripped up and twisted.
While people are quick to stare in awe at storm damage, they should also be sure to remember the men and women who are hard at work to piece everything back together — sometime in the teeth of the still raging storm.
That’s particularly true of utility crews who understand the importance of electricity and work around the clock to turn the lights back on and to the emergency responders who are out to secure downed lines and assist in any rescues.
It’s not an easy job, and the area is lucky to have those dedicated to doing it well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.