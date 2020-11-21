I am sorry Mr. Hammon’s family was adversely affected by the Trump Train but my friends and family — lots of Waltons — in the Midwest were proud of our allowing “free speech” & diversity of citizenship in New Braunfels.
I have a different set of friends who allow and admire tolerance. I could not be prouder of our mayor and City Council who do support this policy.
