I realize my Aug. 30 letter to the editor that got published under the title “A question on racism ...” has raised some eyebrows and sparked considerable discussion and controversy, more than I intended. I just want to say, if anyone took my remarks as an attack on them personally, I apologize. That was not my intent. My intent was to provoke discussion on a topic I feel is an important one to consider, even if it’s an uncomfortable topic, when one is determining who to vote for in 2020. I should have left my “question” open ended for people to contemplate and think about on their own as I originally intended.
Again, if anyone took my remarks as an attack on them personally, you have my apologies.
Jim Sohan,
New Braunfels
