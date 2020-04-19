As we reported in the front-page article published Friday, April 10, The Herald-Zeitung will begin a five day a week publishing schedule this week with an expanded weekend edition and a new focus on digital news coverage and features.
The decision was a difficult but necessary one in the face of the impact COVID-19 has already had and will continue to have on our economy.
Under the new schedule, which begins Saturday, April 25, print editions of the Herald-Zeitung will be distributed to subscribers and single-copy readers on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. The larger weekend edition will appear on Saturdays and will contain all of the things you would normally find in Saturday and Sunday’s papers. That includes the comics, puzzles, church page, NBTXtra (our tv entertainment guide), articles and our very popular New Braunfels Monthly Magazine at the end of each month. And in May, you’ll also find that it’s the home of Parade magazine every week.
The Herald-Zeitung will continue to publish local news daily through its website at herald-zeitung.com.
Like most businesses in our community, we did not anticipate having to make such changes before COVID-19 arrived and dramatically disrupted our lives. This is our first step and we hope it will be enough to get us through this tough time. If it’s not, then additional changes will likely follow.
The Herald-Zeitung’s business model relies on revenue generated from local advertising and subscriptions. About 70 percent of the newspaper’s revenue comes from the advertising of primarily local businesses; the balance is from subscriptions and other products.
This is not business as usual for so many of our advertisers and by direct relationship, not for us either.
We made this change to our operating model to navigate through this punishing economic tunnel. Doing nothing was not an option.
We intend to serve this community for the long term. The new production schedule will allow us to cut newsprint expenses and help preserve employees.
Producing quality local news is neither free nor inexpensive. Our employees get paid like any others. They live and shop locally and are vital members of this community.
We want to take whatever steps we reasonably can to keep them on the job and serving our readers. With the help of our subscribers and local advertisers, we will continue to deliver the best local journalism for New Braunfels and Comal County both online and in print.
Roughly 75 percent of our staff is now working from home. Some jobs, however, can’t be performed remotely. Our photographer is still out on the street, and our press crew and distribution workers have to be in the building to do their jobs.
We have taken steps to protect those staff members and our readers, too.
The paper we use is rarely touched by human hands. The mills that produce it are automated and the rolls of newsprint are in our warehouse for weeks before being handled by our press crew, who have been provided with gloves and masks.
All deliveries are left on our loading dock to minimize outside contact, and our front doors are locked.
We are also disinfecting all surfaces daily, including all machine controls, doors, light switches, countertops, desks, keyboards, etc.
Social distancing is in practice as delivery drivers and contractors arrive on our property, just as health professionals recommend.
Our goal is for everyone to have the opportunity to move through this historic crisis without any health interruptions.
What can you do?
Support local businesses with your patronage. Swing by your favorite restaurant and grab dinner to go. As for the newspaper, please continue to subscribe and invite a friend to do so. Subscriber dollars are incredibly important to keep journalists and dozens of other New Braunfels residents employed. Subscriptions are important to us and help offset the decline in the much larger percentage of revenue normally generated from local newspaper advertising.
Know we are here to provide you with trustworthy and credible information about the most important things going on in our community.
Let’s all stick together and make it to the other side of this crisis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.