On June 15 I entered a new world, the world of stein holding!
On that fateful day I entered my first stein holding event with 14 strapping young men at Krause’s Biergarten.
Six minutes and 21 seconds later I emerged in to a new world, the world of a Champion Athlete, a Rock Star, the Stein Holding Elite.
I had just entered the rarified air of New Braunfels greats Tyler, Lindsey and Hurta; the winners of the US Stein Holding Completion in New York City in 2014, 2016 and 2018.
Now me, David Warmke, am poised to take the stein in 2019 cementing a dynasty for New Braunfels in this event.
This event started in 2012 and is growing like a beer with a frothy expanding head. New Braunfels is emerging as the pinnacle of competitive Stein Holding.
There is more to be done, nothing yet assured! A finals at Krause’s on Aug. 17. Then the ultimate, the Hofbrau National Masskrugstemmen Championship Competition in New York City this September.
There’s work to be done, training and learning the right technique to hold the stein.
How do I do that?
Train, naa, more competition!
At the advice of two of the giants in the sport I have decided to enter another of the 100 qualifier series.
I am going to hold that beer at Friesenhaus to gain experience and polish my technique.
Why so much attention; glory, free beer, and best of all a free trip!
The New York winner receives a trip to October Fest in Germany as the reigning US Champion Stein Holder!
This opportunity to be in on the ground level of a sport so cherished, lauded and faithfully attended by its fans is truly once in a lifetime opportunity.
This sport has legs, mugs and inebriated joy; a bright hoppy future awaits those that strive for the prize.
Could it be the next Olympic event, one that eclipses curling? Or better yet, one that complements it!
Curling and Stein Holding, like sausage and beer!
So when fate calls, answer the call:
Sweep, Sweep, Sweep!
Hold That Beer!
Hold That Beer!
Hold That Beer!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.